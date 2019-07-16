Milton Keynes redways lit up during the Midnight Moo

The redways were lit up by more than 1,000 ladies at the weekend as they walked 10 miles in the Midnight Moo.

The ever-popular event, hosted by Willen Hospice, saw the brightly dressed participants donning their disco gear, leg warmers and body glitter, along with their neon green Moo vests, to tie in with this year's theme.

Midnight Moo

Tracey Jago, Events Manager at Willen Hospice said “The ladies should be extremely proud of their achievements on the night. The atmosphere was incredible and our walkers really took the theme to heart with their fantastic disco outfits. They have succeeded in raising an enormous amount of money for the Hospice so far, and we’re still receiving pledges.

“We couldn’t host such a brilliant event without these ladies, and I’d like to thank each and every one who took part. I’d also like to thank our volunteers who helped out on the night and our sponsors who helped make the event possible.”

Main sponsor Steve Moore of Specsavers Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell, said: “The atmosphere on the night was amazing and we’re proud to have been involved again in such a successful event. We hope everyone had as much fun as we did at our stand, seeing all the exceptional outfits and enjoying the vibe.”