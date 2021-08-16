The festival was a huge success

Milton Keynes Reggae Festival is stomping success at Campbell Park

Hundreds enjoyed a day of Reggae music

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:19 pm

Milton Keynes family friendly Reggae Festival was a huge success on Saturday.

The music went on in Campbell Park from 11am to 10pm and hundreds listened, danced and tucked into the food on offer.

The acts included Maxi Priest, Gentleman's Dub Club, The Maytals Band (Toot's Memorial Show), Aswad, David Rodigan General Levy Mungos HiFI and Carroll Thompson.

There were two stages of Reggae, Dancehall, Dub and Jungle, as well as a Caribbean food market to entertain people.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere on camera and produce our gallery of pictures.

1.

Dancing along to the music

2.

Jumping for joy

3.

The festival was family friendly

4.

Feeling the vibe

