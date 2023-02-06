Milton Keynes residents fuming after alleged planning blunder sees 5G mast built in wrong location near their homes

A bizarre planning blunder over a towering 5G mast has left residents fuming in part of Bletchley.

Telecommunications equipment agents Cornerstone were granted permission by the MK City Council to build a massive mast on land at Denbigh Hall Drive, near the junction of the H8 Standing Way.

In fact, the mast was built 160 metres away – and popped up on council-owned land close to houses in Sutherland Grove in Bletchley.

The mast is right behind resident's houses in Bletchley

The council has now opened an enforcement case and vows it will “take action as necessary” – but it is not yet known whether the installers will be forced to move the mast.

Sutherland Grove householder Reg Thomas said: “One morning during the first week in January, I awoke to find construction workers on what we considered ‘de facto’ recreational land at the rear of our house.

“It transpired that they were constructing a large telecommunication mast. The residents in this area had had no prior notification and therefore no consultation before commencement of this work.”

Reg coordinated a campaign of objection from his neighbours and contacted the council and local councillors.

The mast was built on council-owned recreational land in Bletchley

"The initial response from them was that planning permission was granted in November. However, it now transpires that this was for another mast at the junction with Standing Way some 160 metres away - and they had no knowledge about this mast.”

Reg said the mast is sited just 30 metres away residents’ gardens – yet the planning application states it would be 160 metres from the nearest house.

“It has now been established that the planning permission MK Council gave for a mast to be erected at the junction with Standing Way is in fact the one the construction company is relying on for the building of this large mast to the rear of our houses,” he added.

A council spokesman said said: “An enforcement case has been opened and we’ll take action as necessary. This is an ongoing investigation and we won’t be able to provide any further comments at this stage.

The planning notice shows where the mast should have been sited

"The council followed all of the right processes and is now investigating residents’ concerns that an approved mast is being built in the wrong place.”