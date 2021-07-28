Milton Keynes residents invited to special 'flood roadshows' to learn how to protect their homes

Milton Keynes residents are being invited to learn about flood resilience at free community roadshows to be held next month.

A special ‘Floodmobile’ vehicle will be touring areas previously hit by flooding and experts advice will be given on how to protect homes.

The event roadshows are being hosted by the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project in partnership with Milton Keynes Council and will be held in Woughton, Newport Pagnell, Stony Stratford and Stoke Goldington between August 3 and August 6.

The 'Floodmobile' will be touring MK

A spokesman said: "They are designed to help those households and businesses located in areas that have previously seen flooding receive expert advice on board a special ‘Floodmobile’ vehicle.. The event is an opportunity for people to come and learn what can be done to help make their properties resilient against flood water.

The roadshows will be taking place in the following locations:

Tuesday August 3: Between 10am and 4pm at Woughton Community Council Car Park, The Local Centre, Garraways, Coffee Hall, MK6 5EG.

Wednesday August 4: !0am to 4pm, Newport Pagnell. Station Road Car Park

Thursday August 5: 10am to 4pm, Stony Stratford, Market Square Car Park

Friday August 6: 10am to 4pm, Stoke Goldington, Village Hall, High Street, MK16 8NR

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member for Public Realm said: “The community response to recent flooding has been commendable and my thanks go out to everyone. Our communities pulled together to support those who were affected. Our series of Property Flood Resilience Days is an opportunity to come and talk to flood resilience experts and learn what we can do as individuals to make our properties more flood resilient. The events are free and I would urge local residents to please come and join us.”

The Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project is one of three national DEFRA projects, which aims to increase the effective uptake and awareness of PFR across the local authority areas. It will be bringing its Floodmobile demonstration vehicle that includes more than 50 practical measures of flood resilience that people can take to lessen the impact a flood can have on their home or business.

Renowned flood resilience expert and representative for Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project Mary Dhonau OBE will talk to visitors and offer advice, alongside Fola Ogunyoy, a director of TJAY Consultancy Ltd who has over two decades of expertise in providing flood risk, water and environmental management consultancy services.

Mary said: “I’ve been flooded on many occasions and it’s an appalling experience. For people living across Milton Keynes, the Flood Resilience Day events are an opportunity to learn more about the steps that can be taken to help reduce the impact flooding can have.

"Many of us invest in smoke alarms or security locks to protect against fires or thefts, however for those living at risk of flooding, water is the most indiscriminate ‘burglar’ there is. The Property Flood Resilience Days and our Floodmobile is therefore an opportunity to see these first-hand, talk to experts and receive information on just what can be done.”