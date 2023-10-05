Milton Keynes residents offered chance to have their say on controversial project to build almost 1,800 new homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes residents are being asked for their views on a controversial plan to build almost 1,800 new homes to the south west of the city.

The Salden Chase development was given outline planning permission in 2021 and it is now time for the developers to submit detailed plans for approval.

The new community will spread from Bletchley to Newton Longville, between the A421, Whaddon Road and the former Oxford to Bletchley railway line. This means the main planning authority to grant the outline permission was Buckinghamshire County Council rather than Milton Keynes City Council, whose councillors objected to the idea.

The map shows where the new 1,795-home Salden Park development will be in Milton Keynes

Protestors have previously said the proposed development would be a 'blot on the landscape” for Milton Keynes, putting pressure on local services and causing traffic issues.

The original plans for the massive site were submitted by the South West Milton Keynes Consortium, which was made up of Taylor Wimpey, Bellcross, Connolly Homes, Hallam Land and William Davis.

But now the consortium seems to have stepped back and Taylor Wimpey is handing the development. They have also renamed the site Salden Park instead of Salden Chase.

Taylor Wimpey this week put out a press release asking for residents’ feedback before they submit a detailed planning application later this year.

A spokesperson said: “Taylor Wimpey is planning to submit a detailed planning application for a 1,795-home development in Salden Park later this year. The development will consist of a range of homes, from one-bedroom apartments to 5-bedroom houses, with 30% of the homes designated as affordable housing.

"Salden Park will also incorporate various facilities and amenities, including large public open space, employment land, a local centre, and a primary and secondary school. The first phase of the development will consist of 526 homes.”

The public consultation event will give residents, businesses, community groups and other stakeholders the chance to submit their feedback about the proposals and discuss the plans with the planning team.

It will take place from 3pm-8pm on Thursday October 19 at Longueville Hall, Whaddon Road, Newton Longville.

Emma Walton, Head of Planning and Partnership Housing at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting local residents, community groups and stakeholders at our public consultation event. It’s important that we allow people to have their say on our proposals, and the feedback they provide will help us refine our plans before submitting them to Milton Keynes City Council.”

Those who are unable to attend the event on the 19th October can submit their feedback online between Thursday 19th October and Friday 27th October via the Taylor Wimpey website here.

Former Tory councillor Allan Rankine, who represented Bletchley Park, said in the past: “I am very disappointed the Salden Chase development will be going ahead. Local Conservative councillors have been working hard to oppose the inappropriate and environmentally damaging site but unfortunately the developer’s appeal has succeeded."

