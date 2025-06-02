Milton Keynes residents participate in new towns survey - this is what they have said

Milton Keynes residents were among those to participate in a survey about new towns across England.

The survey, commissioned by the Humanise Campaign and conducted by Thinks Insight & Strategy, got feedback from 1,000 people living in new post-war towns, with only four per cent describing where they lived as nice.

The survey covered areas including contextual information around housing and new towns, views on local buildings, responses to images of buildings in new towns and hopes for the future of new towns.

When residents of new towns were asked about the buildings where they lived the top word to describe how they looked was old, given by 22 per cent of respondents.

When respondents viewed buildings negatively, the most common word to describe their appearance was boring, given with 33 per cent of replies.

The survey featured a question about the look of new towns, with 22 per cent of respondents saying the most important thing to them was parks and green spaces.

To test how the outsides of buildings made people feel, Thinks Insight asked contributors for their responses to three imaginary streets - one inspired by Edwardian architecture, one representative of standard modern-day architecture and one reflecting contemporary humanising designs.

The contemporary design received an overwhelmingly positive response from a pilot sample of respondents, who said it makes them “feel more valued and cared for” and described it as “not just your regular street”.

The UK Government’s New Towns Taskforce is expected to publish its findings on recommendations where new towns can be located in July, and campaigners say they hope the public’s views will be considered.

Campaigner and design director at Heatherwick Studio Thomas Heatherwick said: “For too long, we’ve built towns people accept but do not enjoy.

“The old new towns gave us roads, homes and parks - but forgot the human soul.

“Research shows that bland, lifeless facades wear people down.

“Now we have the evidence, the public support and the science to do better.

“The next wave of new towns must lift us up - places that spark joy, support our minds and make streets feel alive.

“The view from the pavement matters. Every wall should care for us, not ignore us.”

In total, there were 99 respondents from Milton Keynes, with other replies coming from residents in Basildon, Bracknell, Corby, Crawley, Harlow, Hatfield, Hemel Hempstead, Newton Aycliffe, Northampton, Peterborough, Peterlee, Redditch, Runcorn, Skelmersdale, Stevenage, Telford, Warrington, Washington and Welwyn Garden City.

