Milton Keynes residents slam 'nightmare' caused by thoughtless pavement parkers

Residents in Bletchley have called for tougher penalties to deter drivers from parking on their pavements.

One man took these photos in Queensway on Saturday afternoon, showing how large areas of pavement in the town's main shopping street were blocked by thoughtless parkers.

"This is happening all the time. Residents are fed up with their safety being compromised whilst walking on the pavement," he said,

The pavement in Queensway is full is cars

Townspeople say the problem has been going on for years, despite patrols by traffic wardens.

Many are calling for better parking provision in Queensway, saying there are too few official spaces for shoppers since the town's multi storey car park was demolished years ago.

Eighteen months ago local Conservative candidate Ethan Wilkinson conducted a poll on social media, asking what punishment should be imposed for people who park on the pavement,

He said: "Parking around Bletchley is a NIGHTMARE! People park on pavements, verges and everywhere in between. Do you think MK Council should start clamping or towing away vehicles? Do we need more parking enforcement officers?"

Pavement parkers in Queensway on Saturday afternoon

His online poll gave options including clamping, towing cars away and more traffic warden. The most votes by far went for clamping.

Meanwhile Bletchley Park ward councillor Allan Rankine recently asked MK Council for assurance that "urgent action" would be taken to address pavement parking on Queensway.

"The Cabinet member promised that the matter was in hand," he said,

Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council receives regular complaints about the problem. The town is due to receive millions of pounds from the government for a Town Deal Area regeneration scheme and the plans for spending it are currently under public consultation until the end of this month.

A town council spokesman said: "One approach to addressing parking problems across Bletchley and Fenny Stratford would be to encourage the Town Deal Board to recognise the severity of local concern and to ensure that parking implications are considered at an early stage in relation to all projects within the Town Investment Plan.

MK Council leader Pete Marland said: “The regeneration of Bletchley is a key pillar of our council plan, and we are committed to improving the lives of residents in the town.