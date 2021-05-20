Milton Keynes residents tell KFC to cluck right off from their doorstep

Residents on Glebe Farm are sizzling with anger about plans to build a new KFC drive-thru restaurant metres away from houses.

They have formed a group to object - even though the plans have already been passed by MK Council planning officers.

People living in Glebe Farm, which is a new estate near Wavendon, say they were never consulted about the KFC planning application.

Residents are not happy about the KFC

"We only heard about it when the decision was published online.. We believe we have not been treated fairly by the council." said householder Dominic Swinnerton .

He added: "MK Council think it is reasonable to build a KFC 35 metres away from someone’s house, on a new build estate.

"There is only one entrance to the estate off H9 Groveway, which will be shared by over 500 homes, plus a KFC right by the entrance, which will cause congestion backing on to H9 and the A421 roundabout. An adjacent plot of land which will see 200 plus houses built will also share the same entrance. MK Council have no plans to remedy congestion.

"A traffic congestion report conducted by the council was done during lockdown, when road traffic was noticeably reduced."

Dominic claims prospective buyers on the estate were not informed by developers Crest Nicholson that there was an outstanding planning application.

MK Council say a notice was displayed publicly, but this has been disputed by all residents.

The residents have now started a petition to generate awareness about the matter and ask the council to reconsider the planning application.

Plans were approved in April this year for the new KFC to be built on Elmswell Gate at Towergate in Wavendon.

It will be next to the Vauxhall garage and will include a drive-thru section and 37 parking spaces.

Council planning officers heard restaurant will bring 35 new full and part-time jobs to MK.

Residents believed that empty units at nearby Kingston would be a more suitable option for the company.

One resident said: "This goes without saying, that it is baffling as to why this site was chosen when there are currently numerous units available in the Kingston Centre (and other nearby centres), surely much better suited to a KFC restaurant (infrastructurally, economically, etc.)."

However, KFC insist the new restaurant will be a bonus to the area.

A spokesman said: "The proposed development will enhance and improve this undeveloped site providing a high-quality development adding visual interest and employment."