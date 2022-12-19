The Progressive Alliance which runs Milton Keynes City Council has urged residents to shop locally this Christmas.

Perhaps somewhat late in the day, Labour and Lib Dem councillors have appealed to residents to support their local shops and businesses and keep the city’s economy strong.

This comes as small business owners have been hit hard over the last year after being faced with rising prices, increasing energy bills, and skyrocketing inflation.

City councillors are urging people to shop local

Deputy council leader and cabinet member for economy and culture Robin Bradburn said: “It’s vital that we get behind our local businesses and show them support this festive period.

"Shopping small helps put dinner on the table for small business owners and boosts our local economy, so I’d thoroughly recommend supporting them whenever you can.”

The city council has supported nearly 1,000 small businesses through its £3.1 Economic Recovery Plan, launched in response to the pandemic.

This support is on track to extend into the 2023/24 council year, with extra funding for high streets including Newport Pagnell, Wolverton, Bletchley, Fenny Stratford and Stony Stratford.

Stony Stratford councillor Jenny Wilson-Marklew said: “Stony Stratford is a great place to live and work and is home to many flourishing businesses including shops, hotels, bars, and restaurants.

“The small businesses in Milton Keynes are one of the many things that makes the city unique and ensures it remains shopping destination for many.

