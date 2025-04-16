Milton Keynes respite care home for disabled children commended by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A children’s home run by Milton Keynes City Council has been commended for the care it provides to disabled children and young people.

Following an inspection by Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills, Furze House in Furzton has received a rating of ‘Good’.

And the work of the staff and managers in helping the children have fun, make friends and learn important social skills was graded as ‘Outstanding’.

The 18-strong team at Furze House provides care and accommodation for up to 10 children aged between five and 18 years off.

Cllr Joe Hearnshaw with Mac Heath alongside the team at Furze House in Milton Keynes

They offer residential short breaks and day care for children with learning disabilities. Stays in the home can vary from a single night to regular visits on consecutive days.

Staff at Furze House were also commended for their positive relationships with children and care which is tailored to each individual child and their needs. One parent commented that staff “really took the time to understand my views and my child’s needs”. Another parent described how her child used to be withdrawn but is now more outgoing thanks to the efforts of the team.

Since the last inspection, the City Council has invested in the building with extensive renovation and redecoration. Whilst more work is planned to further personalise the children’s bedrooms, Ofsted described Furze House as a ‘home from home’ for children.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “The team at Furze House provide an incredibly caring environment which supports and protects some of our most vulnerable young people. It’s great to see Ofsted recognise them for their dedication to working with families and improving the lives of all children in their care.”

Rosemarie Jefkins, manager of Furze House, said: “We’re proud to provide opportunities for vulnerable children to enjoy new experiences, have fun and take a break from their everyday routine. It’s wonderful to see these young people progress and develop new skills that will help them build their independence. Another important aspect is that we are able to reduce the pressure on parents and carers who themselves do an amazing job.”