Milton Keynes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Milton Keynes restaurant has been handed a new food hygiene rating.
Zouk Lounge, a restaurant specialising in Turkish and Lebanese cuisine, and based at 34 Stratford Road in Wolverton, has been given a three out of five rating.
The updated score follows an assessment on August 22, according to the Food Standards Agency.
Following this updated score, of Milton Keynes’s 491 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 371 or 76%, have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.