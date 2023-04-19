A popular venue in The Hub at CMK has been named one of the most TikTokable restaurants outside of London.

The Blossom Room’s beautiful interiors and good food has caught the attention of TikTok users and prompted more than 96,000 views.

TikTok has become the ultimate place for searching for the best places to eat, allowing foodies to watch quick 10 second reviews to get a feel for the types of cuisines and aesthetic on offer.

The Blossom Room at Central Milton Keynes

From a seedlist of 150 restaurants considered to be the most aesthetic in the UK, Betway has revealed the most ‘TikTokable’ establishments of all.

The Blossom Room came in ninth place of all the restaurants outside of the capital.

The Japanese-inspired “high-end” venue opened in December 2019 and bloggers, media and influencers travelled from across the country to be among the first to experience its decor.

After spending more than half a million pounds kitting it out, the owners say the premises provide 'breath-taking opulence and sophistication that you won’t find anywhere else in MK”.

The ceiling is adorned with a canopy of cherry blossom and there is also velvet booth seating, muralled walls and a special flower wall perfect for taking photos.

The most TikTokable restaurant outside of London was found to be Tattu in Birmingham, which had over 1.4 million views.

