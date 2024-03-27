Milton Keynes restaurant needs to improve hygiene standards following visit from Food Standards Agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Milton Keynes restaurant has been handed a two star rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Apollonia Greek Cuisine in Newport Pagnell was rated by the agency in on February 19. The two star rating means ‘some improvement is necessary’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around the same time, The Robin Hood pub in Olney was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 16.

Five MK establishments were recently handed new ratings. Image: Victoria Jones PA

Three takeaways were also rated.

They included Persian Grill Kitchen, in Bletchley, which was given a score of three.

Meanwhile, Papa Luigi Dial-a-Pizza in Stacey Bushes was also rated three and Galley Hill Peri Peri in Stony Stratford was rated four.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is run by the Food Standards Agency, a government department that has a statutory objective to protect public health and consumers' other interests in relation to food. It is run in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.

The ratings are as follows:

> 5 – hygiene standards are very good

> 4 – hygiene standards are good

> 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

> 2 – some improvement is necessary

> 1 – major improvement is necessary

> 0 – urgent improvement is required.