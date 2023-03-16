Milton Keynes restaurant to close for a week in a bid to make improvements after 'disappointing' food hygiene rating

A Milton Keynes restaurant will close for a week in a bid to make improvements after a 'disappointing' food hygiene rating.

Calcutta Brasserie in Stony Stratford was handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an inspection, meaning ‘major improvement is necessary’.

The South Asian restaurant is set within a 17th-century chapel and offers dine-in, takeaway and delivery services.

It was given the score after assessment on February 7.

Now Calcutta Brasserie’s owners have responded by apologising to customers and announcing it will close next week so the necessary improvements can be made.

In a lengthy statement to The MK Citizen, Calcutta Brasserie said they were ‘disappointed’ by the rating and vowed to drastically improve standards.

"Everyone at Calcutta Brasserie is deeply disappointed by the recent health and hygiene rating we received from the local health department,” a spokesman told the MK Citizen.

“We take every opportunity to ensure that our restaurant is kept clean and hygienic, but sometimes mistakes happen and things slip through the cracks as this snapshot shows and we want to apologise to our loyal customers that we haven’t reached the high standards we set ourselves.

"Since this inspection took place, we have taken action to correct the issues identified, and we will be closing the restaurant from Monday 20th until Friday 24th March to enable us to carry out improvement work to update and modernise our kitchen and storage facilities to ensure we are fully compliant.

"We will also be reviewing all equipment used in the kitchen to ensure it complies with all safety regulations, to ensure your meal is cooked properly and served at the correct temperature.

"The front and back of house team have also been sent for full and complete re-training in all aspects of food safety to the highest standard. Our staff have been exceptionally receptive to this training — we're proud of them!

"We would like to reassure our valued customers that we remain fully committed to providing the highest standards of hygiene to match the high standard of our award winning food and beautiful building.