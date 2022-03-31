Milton Keynes restaurant to stage 'Meet Elsa' event for young Frozen fans

Namji at the Xscape is offering a sprinkle of magic from the favourite film during the school holidays..

It is launching a Kids Club with the meet and greet Elsa session, coupled with a two course meal, storytelling, singing and even glitter tattoes.

The price will be £15 a child, which includes a main course and desert from the kids’ menu.

Elsa will be coming to Namji restaurant in Mk next month

Two Elsa events will be held, on Thursday April 7 and Thursday April 14 between midday and 2pm.

Namji owner Naseem said: “We love kids here at Namji and know that parents sometimes struggle to find fun and affordable things to do with their children during the school holidays. We have a beautiful, colourful and fun restaurant that people of all ages love so it really is the perfect venue for holding events like this.

We have kept the afternoon really affordable too at just £15 per child.”

She added: “We are already receiving a lot of interest in these first of our school holidays Namji Kids Club events and plan to host many more throughout 2022. The plan is to keep the events affordable and most of all fun for all our customers with young children because every child deserves a little treat to look forward to.”

Frozen is a real favourite

Elsa is performed by Yasmin Towndrow from Once Upon a Perfect Party which specialises in characters visits for children’s parties, including superheroes such as Spiderman.

Yasmin said: “I have a plethora of children’s favourite princesses but by far and away the favourite for all children is Elsa.

"It is always such a joy to see children’s faces light up when they see me as I bring the characters to life. I really do have the best job in the world sprinkling magic into

children’s lives. I am really looking forward to launching our events at Namji and hope that these will be the first of many.”