Milton Keynes restaurant told major improvement is necessary after food hygiene inspection

A Milton Keynes restaurant has been told ‘major improvement is necessary’ after a food hygiene inspection.

Calcutta Brasserie has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Stony Stratford venue – which comes under the restaurant, cafe or canteen classification – is situated at 7 St Pauls Court, in Milton Keynes.

Food hygiene ratings

The spacious South Asian restaurant is set within a 17th-century chapel adorned with Indian paraphernalia. It offers dine-in, takeaway and delivery services.

It was given the score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Calcutta Brasserie describes itself as “Stony Stratford's multi-award winning Indian restaurant”. But the hygiene rating score of 1 means ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Calcutta Brasserie

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It means that of Milton Keynes's 457 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 334 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

Advertisement

Advertisement

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Advertisement

Advertisement