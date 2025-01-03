Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Milton Keynes restaurants and a takeaway have received good marks in the latest food hygiene ratings awarded to outlets across the city by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Gunaydin, a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant based at 49 Winchester Circle in Kingston was given a four-star rating last month, which means hygiene standards are deemed as good.

The same rating of four stars was also awarded to the staff canteen at the John Lewis Distribution Centre Magna Park on Fen Street.

Finally, a four-star rating was also awarded to Triple Bite, a takeaway based at 29 Farthing Grove in Netherfield.

Following the latest gradings, out of 486 cafes, canteens and restaurants in the city with ratings, 364 or 75% have ratings of five and none have ratings of zero.

Meanwhile, out of 264 takeaways with ratings, 176 or 67% have ratings of five, and none have ratings of zero.

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Under the rating system a mark of five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.