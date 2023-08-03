Milton Keynes retirees invited to spend an afternoon with Gloria Hunniford

Retirees in MK are invited to meet Gloria Hunniford when she comes to the city to visit a brand new retirement development.

The legendary 83-year-old broadcaster and television personality will bring her trademark touch of luxury and glamour to the opening of McCarthy Stone’s Bluebell House in Barnsdale Drive at Westcroft on Wednesday August 16.

Between 12pm and 2pm, there will be fizz and canapes for guests to enjoy and Gloria will reveal anecdotes from her incredible 40-year career in broadcasting. People will also have the opportunity to get to know the real Gloria in a candid Q&A session.

Bluebell House is at Westcroft in MK

From her early days as a singer to successful stints on radio and TV, Gloria has made a name for herself as one of Britain’s most loved presenters. She continues to grace our screens with regular presenting on shows such as Rip Off Britain, Holidays & Live, Loose Women, Morning Live and The One Show, and most recently as “Snow Leopard” on the third series of The Masked Singer

Bluebell House is a collection of luxury one and two-bedroom apartments designed exclusively for people over 70. These include a shared ownership scheme in conjunction with Homes England, with one-bedroom apartments starting from £198,750 subject to availiblity.

There is a stylish communal lounge where residents can socialise, a bistro restaurant for people who don’t want to cook, landscaped gardens and a handy guest suite for when friends and family come to stay.

An estate manager oversees the day-to-day running of the development, while an experienced team are on hand 24-hours, 365 days a year to provide tailored support packages to suit individual needs.

Sam Watkins, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “The Bluebell House Grand opening is shaping up to be a spectacular event and we are beyond excited to have Gloria Hunniford joining us.