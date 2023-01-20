Milton Keynes retirement village hosts BBC Radio 4 programme on social care crisis

A Milton Keynes retirement village welcomed BBC Radio 4 this week to discuss ways of combatting the UK’s social care crisis.

The You and Yours special programme, which aired on Wednesday, was broadcast live from ExtraCare’s Shenley Wood Retirement Village.

Care Minister Helen Whately, outlined the Government’s plans to address the social care issue with David Tunney, a resident at Shenley Wood Retirement Village, talking out the benefits of integrated retirement villages.

The Radio 4 show as broadcast live from Shenley Wood Retirement Village. Pictured are David Tunney, Carolyn Atkinson, Kathryn Smith, and village manager Mark Penton

He said: “We have professional care staff here who look after people as and when they need care. ExtraCare commissioned research with Aston University looking at how people were living their lives here, this proved how tremendously well the model works, with significant savings for the NHS. One of the many benefits of living here is having everything provided under one roof. If I won the lottery tonight I would not move out it’s so good.”

Kathryn Smith, chief executive of the Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE), said: “I think most people have heard of a care home and nursing home, and they know they can stay at home, but if you look at other options, they’re less well known. Integrated retirement villages have strong communities within them with restaurants, shops and a range of facilities.”

The show offered advice on what to do if a person, or someone they love, is going without care and delved into the history of social care, the beginning of the NHS and the start of the welfare state in 1948.