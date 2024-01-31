Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ordinand from the Diocese of Southwark, Gill came to ministry after a career in fundraising, working at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. After completing her curacy in Gainsborough, in the Diocese of Lincoln, Gill arrived in Wolverton, where she serves two parishes as Rector.

Gill is keen to be at the centre of Wolverton life, using her Christian values to support the community and its development. She works closely with the town council and other organisations, in particular during the planning process for a substantial new housing development in the town centre of Wolverton, and is part of the Churches Together group.

The awards recognise the dedication of lay and ordained people to the Diocese of Oxford and the wider church across a variety of areas of ministry and mission. This includes roles supporting theological education in the worldwide Anglican Communion, the deaf and hard of hearing in the diocese, and community organising and church growth.

Speaking on her installation as honorary canon, Gill said: “It is really lovely, something I was not expecting at all and was a real surprise. It just feels really special that all the people who have been involved in my ministry, the bigger team, everybody who works to bring God’s love to people, it feels like a shared enterprise and it feels like they are part of that honour as well. This is a blessing for the whole body of Christ that we are part of.”

The parish of St George the Martyr is culturally diverse and around 10% of the community are Muslim. Gill is involved in inter-faith projects and sings in an Abrahamic faiths women’s choir.

As well as her role on the Diocesan Synod, Gill is Chair of the nomination panel for the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire and also spent time as the High Sheriff’s chaplain. In 2020 she received recognition from her own community, and was awarded for her outstanding contribution to Milton Keynes by Women Leaders.

The Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford, said: “What a blessing to celebrate the contribution of so many talented and dedicated people within the diocese. It is an absolute pleasure to thank these wonderful people for all they have done and continue to do in service of the church. Their efforts are a shining example of God’s love in action.”

Five more honorary canons, and an honorary lay canon, were installed alongside Gill as well as three candidates who were admitted to The Order of St Frideswide, by the Bishop of Oxford.