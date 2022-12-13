Milton Keynes's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

More road closures are due to start this week

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - various lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

• A5, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor roundabout to Standing Way over bridge - works under lane closure for emergency maintenance works on behalf of Network Rail.

• A5, from 10pm December 7 to 5am December 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Stony Stratford roundabout to Grafton Street roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Bucks Council.

• A5, from 8pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 22 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Thorn Road Roundabout - carriageway closure for construction improvement upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 7pm November 29 2022 to 11pm February 28 2023, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor roundabout northbound, entry slip - works under 24 hour slip road closure for emergency wall repair under rail bridge on behalf of Network Rail.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 6am December 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 border - various lane closures and carriageway closures for smart motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

And a further three closures are scheduled to begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 7am December 12 to 6pm December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - diversion route on behalf Anglian Water.

• A5, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Kellys Kitchen roundabout and southbound, entry - works under lane closure on behalf of SmOp.

• A5, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford to Abbey Hill - carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.

The government company says it will be working round the clock to remove almost 900 miles of roadworks ahead of the Christmas getaway, meaning nearly 98 per cent of motorways and major A roads will be roadworks free in time for those making journeys over the Christmas period.

