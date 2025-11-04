Milton Keynes road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Milton Keynes's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor Roundabout to A5 / M1 Link Road - entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closure, traffic signals and diversion routes due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford to Abbey Hill Roundabout - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford to Thorn Roundabout - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 3 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm November 3 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 4 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm November 4 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, A421 to A509 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 5 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 7 to 5am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Old Stratford Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A43, from 10pm November 17 to 5am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to structure - maintenance works on behalf of H W Martin.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.