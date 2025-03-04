Milton Keynes road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Milton Keynes motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network over the next couple of weeks.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm February 14 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Bletcham Way exit slip - lane closure and diversion route for bridge works on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

• M1, from 10pm February 27 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9.30am February 24 to 3pm March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor roundabout exit slips - lane closure for vegetation clearance works on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

• A5, from 8pm January 5 to 6am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Portway Roundabout - carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures, layby closure, speed restrictions, diversion route and local authority diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 4pm January 13 to midnight, April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound, A509 to Old Startford Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 3 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Green End to Bletchley - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to Newport Pagnell entry slip - lane closure and slip road closure for services resurfacing works on behalf of Welcome Break.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.