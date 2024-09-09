Milton Keynes road closures: delays of up to 30 minutes on A5 due to drainage works

Drivers have been warned of road closures on the A5 and A421 to avoid on the National Highways network this week.

And two are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

> A421, from 10pm September 3 to 5am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Hartwell - carriageway closures, exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm April 24 2024 to 6am January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A5, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Abbey Hill roundabout slip roads - lane closures for grass cutting works on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

> A5, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Abbey Hill - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Portway roundabout exit slip - lane closure for grass cutting works on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

> A5, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford Roundabout to Abbey Hill - carriageway closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

> A5, from 9pm September 16 to 4am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Portway roundabout exit slips - lane closure for technology works on behalf of Tracsis.

> A5, from 9.30am September 19 to 3.30pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Little Brickhill - multiway traffic signals for utility repair and maintenance works on behalf of EE Ltd.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule.