Milton Keynes road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Motorists in Milton Keynes are advised of five road closures to avoid over the next two week.

Two of those are expected to cause moderate delays with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, issued by National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to continue this week.They include;

Road closures to avoid over the next fortnight

> A5, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen roundabout to Stony Stratford roundabout lane closures for litter picking works on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

> A421, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 6am December 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 border - various lane closures and carriageway closures for smart motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A5, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Redmoor - entry slip road closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor to Old Stratford Roundabout - diversion route for construction improvement - upgrading works on behalf of Balfour Beatty.