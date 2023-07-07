Milton Keynes road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Milton Keynes motorists are advised of nine road closures to avoid over the week.

And one, at least, is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of at least 30 minutes. A further two will cause moderate delays of up to half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows three closures already in place are expected to continue next week:

Motorists can expect delays over the next fortnight

> A5, from 8am June 26 to 6pm July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen roundabout to Bletcham Way, junction - diversion route on behalf of Streetwise.

> A421, until July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 border - various lane closures and carriageway closures for smart motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

> A5, from 7pm to 11pm until August 4, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor roundabout northbound, entry slip - works under 24 hour slip road closure for emergency wall repair under rail bridge on behalf of Network Rail.

A further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A5, from 8pm July 3 to 5am July 4, delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound, Little Brickhill - entry slip road closure and diversion route due to drainage works.

> M1, from 10pm July 3 to 5am July 4, delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Tathall End to Little Linford lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm July 5 to 5am July 6, delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Bletcham Way - entry slip road closure and diversion route for carriageway.

> M1, from 10pm July 6 to 5am July 7, delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closures and lane closures.

> A5, from 9pm July 13 to 5am July 14, delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Penny Lock to Kelly's Kitchen roundabout - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.