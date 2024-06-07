Milton Keynes road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two are expected to cause moderate delays according to the National Highways network, with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

> A5, from midnight, April 29 to 11.59pm June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, between Redmoor roundabout entry and exit slips and mainline under roundabout - no carriageway incursion, lane closure for HDD on behalf of ESP Electricity.

> A5, from 8pm April 24 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Road closures to expect over the next fortnight

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A421, from 10pm June 8 to 5am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor Roundabout to Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - diversion route due to LHA works on behalf of Buckinghamshire Council.

> A5, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Old Stratford Roundabout - mobile works for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout to Caldecotte, junction - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.