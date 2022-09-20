Milton Keynes rock climber, 69, dies in tragic fall

A rock-climbing pensioner from Milton Keynes has died following a tragic fall on a visit to a seaside town.

The man was one of three climbers tackling Guillemot Ledge near Swanage on Saturday.

It is understood he fell down the cliff to the water’s edge.

Guillemot Ledge is the highest section of cliff along the Swanage coastline

One fellow climber rushed down to rescue him while the other called for help from the top of cliff.

A coastguard helicopter and the Dorset and Somerset air ambulance arrived within minutes, just before 5pm, along with both Swanage lifeboats and three coastguard teams.

Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another climber, who had been scaling a nearby ledge, spoke to the Bournemouth Daily Echo about the tragedy and praised the emergency services for their handling of the situation.

He said the helicopter pilot showed 'amazing skill' to land on a platform of cliff called Dancing Ledge.

He said: "We had just climbed up onto the next ledge up and it landed where we had been just a few minutes earlier."

Guillemot Ledge, which is near Langton Matravers, is the highest section of cliff along the Swanage coast and a popular spot with experienced climbers.

Officers from Dorset Police attended Saturday’s incident.

Their spokesman said: "His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time."

A spokesperson for Swanage Coastguard told the Bournemouth Daily Echo: "Rescue teams were tasked to Guillemot ledge near dancing ledge after a climber had been reported fallen.