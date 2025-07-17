Milton Keynes RSPCA volunteers issue message from the heart as they're swamped with 120 hungry kittens

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A record number of 120 kittens all needing care and attention has prompted a special appeal from local RSPCA volunteers.

That amount of tiny mouths to feed means the branch is going through a staggering 4,000 pouches of kitten food every single week.

And because the Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch receives no funds from the main charity, this means a huge fundraising burden.

"We’re independent. We’re proud to be part of the RSPCA family, but our branch runs on our own values, our own funds, and our own deep commitment to animal welfare,” said a local spokesperson.

Just two of the 120 plus kittens currently in the care of the RSPCA in Milton Keynes

With supplies running low, they are this week appealing for people to donate wither food or cash or through an Amazon wishlist, which can be viewed here.

“120 plus Kittens. 4,000 Pouches a Week. We Need You... Every pouch you send goes straight to a hungry kitten,” said the spokesperson.

You can also donate through PayPal or vis a card. Details are here. Alternatively, kitten food can be dropped off in person at RSCPA charity shops in the city.

"Even a small gift can fill a bowl and warm a belly,” said the spokesperson.

“Please share this post, tag a fellow cat lover and help us keep every kitten fed, comforted, and thriving. Together, we can make a world of difference,” they added.

The local branch has a policy never put animals to sleep unless it is absolutely medically necessary. That means if an animal can’t be adopted due to medical or behavioural reasons, they stay with the branch or fostering volunteers - for life.

"We fund all their care and needs for as long as they need us. We don’t cherry pick. We don’t say no because it’s “too hard” or “too expensive,” said the spokesperson,

“As long as we have space or a fosterer (and believe us, we can get very creative to find more space!!) we will take in any domestic animal, in any condition...We will never give up on them”

More fosterers are urgently needed by the branch right now. If you can help, the details are online here.