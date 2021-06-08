Milton Keynes sadly sees its first Covid death for many weeks today

As the Covid infection rate continues to increase throughout Milton Keynes, the city has today recorded its first virus-linked death for many weeks.

The sad news brings the MK death toll to 464 since the start of the pandemic.

Another 29 people have tested positive over the past 24 hours. It is not yet know how many of these cases are the Indian variant.

Local case numbers have been rising steadily over the past couple of weeks, along with the national trend, and the infection rate now stands at 41.9 cases per 100,000 people. This is just below the national average of 45.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile it is the turn of people aged 25 and over to book their Covid vaccinations in Milton Keynes from today.