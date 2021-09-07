Milton Keynes salon gives free haircuts to Afghan refugees

A family-run Milton Keynes hairdressing business is giving free haircuts to refugees who have fled Afghanistan.

Harry and Toby Brown, owners of the Browns Hairdressing Group, have also donated more than 1000 bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and other hair essentials to help Afghan refugee families in the UK.

The business, which has salons in Stony Stratford and Olney, has a 40-year reputation of fundraising and charity-giving.

Harry and Toby Brown gave up their weekend to help the Afghan refugees

Harry and Toby spent the weekend cutting hair for many of the men and boys who have come from Afghanistan to Milton Keynes.

They talked to families, many of whom had fled their homes with little more than a bag of their most vital belongings.

Toby said: “We just wanted to do whatever we could to help. It’s incredibly sad to hear people telling us how they just had to run and leave everything behind them.”

Harry said: "After spending time myself in Afghanistan in the last couple of years, I have seen first-hand the situation, and I wanted to help as much as possible. The response was incredible.