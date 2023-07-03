Milton Keynes school becomes official 'School of Sanctuary' for refugees and asylum seekers

A local school has become the first in Milton Keynes to be awarded ‘School of Sanctuary’ status.

Portfields Primary School is now officially recognised as a place of welcome and safety for refugees and people seeking asylum.

Staff and pupils heard the news last week, amidst festivities for the annually celebrated Refugee Week.

A special assembly was held at P:ortfield Primary School to celebrate its new status

It now joins a national network of over 400 primary and secondary schools, nurseries and sixth forms all committed to creating a culture of welcome and inclusion for refugees and people seeking asylum.

Head teacher Sarah Folkard said: “At Portfields we celebrate every child, inclusion and welcome form the basis of our school values and we are proud of the empathy, kindness and compassion shown by all of our school community’.

A special assembly was held to celebrate the new status. Guest speaker Cllr Naseem Khan shared her insights on compassion and Binta Bah-Pokawa, deputy mayor of Newport Pagnell, and Jo Dunk from charity Welcome MK presented the award amidst loud cheers from all of the children.

The school choir sang songs of peace and a poem, written from the perspective of a pupil from Ukraine was read out.

The school’s Sanctuary Lead, Clare Dalton, said: “The process has been such a rewarding one, it has enriched our school in so many areas, encouraging pupil voice and promoting active and engaged citizenship as well as helping to engage families and strengthening our role in the local community.

"We are committed to continue on our Sanctuary journey and would encourage other schools in Milton Keynes to consider working towards gaining this accreditation.

"Milton Keynes is known as a diverse and welcoming city that celebrates the contributions of refugees and migrants. Schools are often at the forefront of receiving and supporting those forcibly displaced. Educating and empowering the next generation to be global citizens and building a school culture that reduces intolerance, hate speech and bullying is crucial and has never been more important.”

