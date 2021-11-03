Milton Keynes school holds massive online auction to raise vital for pupils' equipment

A junior school is holding he biggest ever school auction in a bid to raise funds for vital equipment.

Emerson Valley School Christmas Auction will be held online on Friday November 19, starting at 5pm.

Under the hammer are £10,000 worth of items including meals out, hotel stays, day trips, event tickets, food, drink, toys and electronics.

Emerson Valley school after a good Ofsted inspection

The event has been organised by the Friends of Emerson Valley School group and timed to be an ideal opportunity for bidders to do their Christmas shopping.

"Never has a school has over £10,000 worth of items in a fundraiser. This is possibly the best school fundraiser ever! We really need people to sign up to bid," said a spokesman.

Many of the prizes have been donated by national and local companies so bidders will have a chance to grab a bargain.

Lots start from as little a £1 and only increase in £1 increments. The auction is being run through fundraising sire jumbleee and people can view the lots and sign up to bid here.

Bidding works in the same way as sites such as eBay, where people can place bids on the auction they you wish to win up to the maximum they are willing to bid.

Emails will be sent to all winners after the auction ends with details on how to pay and where to collect