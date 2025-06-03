A Milton Keynes primary school is expected to save around £4,500 on its bills, thanks to the installation of rooftop solar panels.

Charles Warren Academy in Simpson is among 11 schools which has already had the panels installed.

The panels are part of Great British Energy’s first major project, which saw the Government award £180 million to schools and hospitals to install the equipment.

Across the country, around £80 million is supporting 200 schools, while £100 million is supporting nearly 200 National Health Service sites.

The remaining schools set to benefit from the installations are set to be announced in the summer, with all schools involved in the scheme expected to have the panels installed by the end of 2025.

Estimates suggest that on average a typical school could save up to £25,000 per year if they have solar panels with technologies such as batteries installed.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: “Through our Plan for Change, this Government is supporting schools to save thousands on their bills so they can reinvest money saved into ensuring every child gets the best start in life.

“The installation of solar panels will also help pupils to develop green skills, promoting careers in renewables and supporting growth in the clean energy workforce.”

Great British Energy chair Juergen Maier added: “Within two months we are seeing schools supported by our scheme having solar panels installed so they can start reaping the rewards of clean energy - opening up the opportunity for more money to be spent on our children rather than energy bills.”

