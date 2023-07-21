Milton Keynes school student on work placement organised to attract young people into politics​​​​​​​

An Ousedale school student took part in a week-long work experience placement designed to engage more young people in local politics.

The placement was hosted by Milton Keynes City Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequalities, and councillor for Newport Pagnell South ward.

Hannah Mascall who is studying A-level Politics, English Literature, and Philosophy & Ethics spent the week with Councillor Carr and other Lib Dem City Councillors learning more about local government and the role of a ward councillor.

Ousedale School student Hannah Mascall pictured with MK City Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequalities.

She also visited local food larders in Newport Pagnell which aim to reduce food waste while giving residents access to cheaper food. The larders also help residents meet neighbours and access services that support with the cost-of-living crisis.

Last year, Milton Keynes City Council gave £20,000 to charity SOFEA to support struggling families during the cost-of-living crisis through its community larder projects.

Hannah also got out and about in Newport Pagnell South ward, learning about councillor casework and common local issues such as potholes, landscaping, and highways.

Councillor Jane Carr, said: “I was happy to welcome Hannah for a week and give her an insight into what a Milton Keynes City Councillor does. The role of a local councillor is very varied as no day is ever the same. It’s great to see more young people getting involved in politics.”

Hannah Mascall, a Year 12 Student at Ousedale, added: “It’s been great spending the week with Jane, I’ve really enjoyed being out and about in the community meeting new people and doing something different each day. I have learnt a lot about local government and more about how the City Council works.

"One of the highlights was visiting the food larder in the Mead Centre and meeting the Mayor of Newport Pagnell, Councillor Paul Day. For other students who would like to learn more about Milton Keynes or who would like to get involved in local politics, I’d recommend they approach MK Lib Dems.”

Councillor Carr added: “It’s important that young people in Milton Keynes have opportunities that will help them with their career and future aspirations. The MK Lib Dem Group are happy to take on more students seeking work experience placements in the future.”