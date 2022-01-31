Milton Keynes school that's like 'one big happy family' gets 'Outstanding' rating from Ofsted

Staff and children at Stanton School, Bradville are jumping for joy with the news that the school has retained it’s ‘Outstanding’ judgement from Ofsted.

This is despite the more challenging criteria that Ofsted are now using to rate schools which means that the majority of schools previously graded ‘outstanding’ have failed to retain their status.

The news follows a two-day Ofsted inspection, which took place in December.

The school is thrilled with its Ofsted report

The report highlights many key strengths of our school, which takes pupils from seven to 11 years old.

Chair of governors Anne Slee said “We are delighted that OFSTED continues to confirm the outstanding education delivered to pupils at Stanton School. We would like to thank our leadership team and staff, for whom this report is a deserved recognition of their dedication

and excellence.”

This is what the highly impressed Ofsted Inspectors had to say: "Pupils, staff and parents are extremely proud of their school. They describe Stanton as ‘one big happy family’.

"Pupils take great delight in their learning. They understand the extremely high standards expected in all areas of school life. Pupils rise to these confidently.

"The school’s ‘PROUD’ rules breathe into every part of daily life. Pupils are very happy, self-assured and feel safe. They cannot recall any incidents of bullying. One pupil said, ‘Staff look out for us at all times and deal with any problems quickly.’

"Pupils have a deep understanding of fundamental British values. They debate topics such as mutual respect, protected characteristics and individual liberty maturely. One pupil said: ‘Although we are all different and make different choices, we are all equally important and unique.’