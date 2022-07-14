Milton Keynes school to revive carnival that goes back more than 100 years this weekend

New Bradwell School has organised a procession of floats followed by a fun-filled afternoon activities on the school field.

The tradition of a carnival in New Bradwell dates back to 1911, when a Coronation Pageant was held. The school put on its first carnival in 1986 and this was a re-enactment of this pageant.

For this year's carnival the school has chosen the Queen's Jubilee as the theme and each year group will dress up as a decade from the 1950s through to the 2010s.

A previous New Bradwell carnival

The carnival will begin at the school at 12 noon with children walking the streets of New Bradwell, headed by the Bradwell Silver Band.

After the procession, the fun begins on the school field, where there will be stalls and attractions including bouncy castles, a tombola, coconut shy, fun fair, BBQ, ice cream, coffee and snack van, Indian food and sweet treats.

The arena will have shows from the Bradwell Silver Band, Milton Keynes Dance Centre, Keeping Kids off the Street Boxing, The Stencil Pencils, Juliet Ratnage School of Performing Arts and Salsarica.

The school cafeteria will also be open for drinks and snacks, and there is even a school uniform stall where people can grab a bargain ready for next year.

A spokesman from the school’s PTA said: “We have a fantastic raffle lined up with over 40 amazing prizes to be won, which have been donated by wonderful and generous local companies. The first prize being £100 from our sponsor this year Alexander Lawrence.

" Raffle tickets can only be purchased at the event. We will be walking around selling them, so come and find a PTA member or ask at the school sweets and snacks stall where we will also have some for sale.”

The school’s aim is to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun and celebration, said the spokesman.

She added: “Although it takes place at the school we welcome everyone to join us for what is set to be a really special day.”