Milton Keynes schoolboy overjoyed to receive new bike after robbery on his way home from school

An 11-year-old boy whose bicycle was stolen as he cycled home from school has been overjoyed to receive a new bike thanks to kind-hearted Police officers and Trek Bikes.

PCSOs from the South Milton Keynes neighbourhood team and staff from Trek Bikes donated the new bike after learning about Christopher’s heartbreak following the robbery last month.

The bike, a custom-made Trek bike, was Christopher’s pride and joy and he used to cycle to school each day.

Christopher with his brand new bike is pictured with PCSO Paul Colborne, PCSO Lucy Ritchie and PCSO Rachael Humphreys

When PCSO Paul Colborne and PCSO Craig Hawksworth met Christopher on their patrols, they learned how his confidence and independence had been affected after his bike was stolen.

They approached Trek bikes and asked if there was any way they could help with staff kindly donating a new bike, built and safety tested at the Milton Keynes store.

PCSO Paul Colborne said: “When Craig and I met Christopher and learned about the robbery, we both wanted to do something to help him get his confidence back. We approached Trek and were thrilled when they agreed to help so generously. A huge thank you to Gareth and Paul at Trek for their support.

“It was incredibly rewarding to see the smile on Christopher’s face when we surprised him with the bike and watch him cycling up and down his street.”

Staff from the Trek MK store present the new bike to PCSO Paul Colborne and members of the South MK neighbourhood team

Christopher’s mother, Terry, said: “Christopher’s dad and I are so grateful to both Thames Valley Police and Trek for their hard work, generosity and compassion throughout.”

