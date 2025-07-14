A Milton Keynes schoolboy has been hailed as an inspiration after sleeping in a tent for more than 740 consecutive nights in aid of charity.

Joshua Fuller, 12, who is a member of Middleton Scout Group, started sleeping in a tent in June 2023 to raise funds for Willen Hospice, a charity which cared for both of his grandparents before they died.

He was inspired by the story of Max Woosey from Devon, who slept in a tent for 1,000 nights, and is now considering trying to break that unofficial record.

Joshua has so far raised £8,410 for the hospice, and is targeting £10,000.

Joshua Fuller marks 500 nights sleeping in his tent for Willen Hospice

His dedication to the cause has been recognised with a Milton Keynes Inspiration Award, which he received at a ceremony last month after being crowned champion in the Inspiring Fundraiser category.

Joshua told the Citizen he was delighted with his award, saying “it helped me get more donations.”

His mum Emily said: “It was a good night, but a very nervous wait to find out if he had won.

“We managed to get him lots of votes, and it was great to meet so many different people with lots of interesting stories.

Joshua Fuller with a cake given to him by Willen Hospice in recognition of his achievements

“I told the hospice about what Joshua was doing after ten nights, and they said that is brilliant, let us know when he gets to 100.

“I thought he might not want to do it once it got cold but here we are, 743 nights and counting!”

Emily explained there was no such entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for such a feat but said Joshua had his own target in mind.

“No record exists because you cannot verify that somebody is not doing it elsewhere’ she said.

Joshua Fuller with his family after winning an MK Inspiration Award

“Joshua has talked about doing it for three years! If he did 1,000 consecutive nights that would take him up to March next year.”

Having slept through rain, wind and snow, Joshua has managed to cope OK with the heat, although his mum admitted it had been a challenge.

“The hot weather is making things a bit of a challenge,” Emily admitted.

“The tent doesn’t have a mosquito net so I might try and fit one.

“Then Joshua could sleep with the door open, because the net stops insects buzzing around.

“The tent has quite a few vents, and is not as stuffy as the house.”

Joshua received a commendation from Middleton Scouts for his achievement recently, something not normally given to young people.

He is also proving popular with his classmates at Oakgrove Secondary School, with Joshua saying: “They think it is really cool.

“Some of them might come and join me during the summer holidays if the weather is nice!”

Kate Broadhurst, chief executive at Willen Hospice, told the Citizen the charity was very proud of Joshua’s efforts.

“Everyone here at Willen Hospice is in awe of what Joshua is doing and the money he’s raising for our care,” she said.

“We are currently one of the most poorly funded hospices in the country, so we have to rely heavily on the generosity of local supporters to help us raise millions of pounds each year to keep the hospice open.

“Our patients tell us all the time that they’re incredibly grateful for the free-of-charge specialist care we provide.

“It is people like Joshua who make this care possible, so we’re passing on those patient thank yous to him too.”

You can follow Joshua’s progress and donate through his fundraising page.

