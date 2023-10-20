News you can trust since 1981
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Milton Keynes schoolgirl, 11, receives handwritten card from King Charles and Queen Camilla

Royal response acknowledged her Coronation congratulatory letter
By Olga Norford
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
A Milton Keynes schoolgirl who wrote to King Charles and Queen Camilla following their Coronation has received a response from the Royal couple.

Maryam Jazeem was excited to receive a card featuring the official portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla, taken after the Westminster Abbey service, together with a handwritten note.

It stated: "We were deeply touched by your most kind and thoughtful message following our Coronation.

Maryam JazeemMaryam Jazeem
"We are enormously grateful to everyone who took part in the celebrations, and particularly appreciate that you, so generously, took the time to write to us on this very special occasion."

Both King Charles and Queen Camilla personally signed the card in response to Maryam’s letter congratulating the King and Queen.

Maryam, an award-winning Quran reciter, public speaker, and social activist, was recently appointed the youngest ambassador for the #IWill Movement, initiated by King Charles.

As such she has gained recognition for her unwavering dedication to social causes and profound understanding of the importance of unity, compassion, and cultural harmony.

Jazeem Abdul Hameed, chairman and founder of Jazah Group/London School of Entrepreneurship, said: “Maryam Jazeem, the youngest ambassador for the #IWill Movement, received a truly special acknowledgment of her dedication to the Royal family and the country.

“This heart-warming story reminds us of the personal touch the British monarchy continues to maintain even in a digital age. It's not every day an 11-year-old receives such a meaningful response from the King himself.”

Maryam, who also paid her respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II by signing the official Book of Condolence at the Milton Keynes City Council.

