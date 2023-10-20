Milton Keynes schoolgirl, 11, receives handwritten card from King Charles and Queen Camilla

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Milton Keynes schoolgirl who wrote to King Charles and Queen Camilla following their Coronation has received a response from the Royal couple.

Maryam Jazeem was excited to receive a card featuring the official portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla, taken after the Westminster Abbey service, together with a handwritten note.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It stated: "We were deeply touched by your most kind and thoughtful message following our Coronation.

Maryam Jazeem

"We are enormously grateful to everyone who took part in the celebrations, and particularly appreciate that you, so generously, took the time to write to us on this very special occasion."

Both King Charles and Queen Camilla personally signed the card in response to Maryam’s letter congratulating the King and Queen.

Maryam, an award-winning Quran reciter, public speaker, and social activist, was recently appointed the youngest ambassador for the #IWill Movement, initiated by King Charles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As such she has gained recognition for her unwavering dedication to social causes and profound understanding of the importance of unity, compassion, and cultural harmony.

Jazeem Abdul Hameed, chairman and founder of Jazah Group/London School of Entrepreneurship, said: “Maryam Jazeem, the youngest ambassador for the #IWill Movement, received a truly special acknowledgment of her dedication to the Royal family and the country.

“This heart-warming story reminds us of the personal touch the British monarchy continues to maintain even in a digital age. It's not every day an 11-year-old receives such a meaningful response from the King himself.”