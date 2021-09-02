Milton Keynes schoolgirl pledges to chop off hair for cancer sufferers

Eve Gater, a nine-year-old, Milton Keynes schoolgirl has pledged to chop off 15 inches of her hair for cancer causes.

Eve has launched a fundraiser to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust, is a charity which specialises in creating wigs for children who lost their hair through illness.

Eve's extremely long hair

On Saturday (4 September), the Two Mile Ash School pupil will be undergoing the fateful chop by Willen Lake.

Eve has set a £2,200 target to help the charity raise wig-making funds, at the time of writing she has raised £1,665.

The fundraising page can be viewed online here.

On the page Eve's mother Helen helped explain why her daughter had chosen this activity and charity. She said: "Nine-year-old Eve has never had a 'proper' hair cut. She has been blessed with the most amazing long, caramel coloured hair and a huge selfless heart.

Eve Gater

"This will give a child that has lost their hair to cancer or another condition a sense of normality when everything else is not normal."

It costs the trust £550 to create real hair wigs, so Eve's efforts could yet create four different wigs for ill children.