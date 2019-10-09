Milton Keynes schoolgirl sends 'very clear message' over race relations with award-winning painting

A “joyous” drawing by a six-year-old girl from Milton Keynes has captured the hearts of national judges – and won her school £1,000.

The touching picture by Isobel Wallace shows two beaming little girls from different ethnic backgrounds, side by side.

Above them, Isobel has written 'different is ok'.

Her efforts have this week won her top prize in the primary school category of the UK's 2019 Arts & Minds competition.

Organised by teacher's union NASUWT, the competition is aimed a promoting race equality and diversity in schools.

Isobel is a Year 1 pupils at Shepherdswell Academy in Springfield. The school this week receive a £1000 award at a ceremony in London and Isobel was presented with a special gift voucher.

The picture

The judges said of her artwork: “This drawing is simple, but it has a very clear message – that difference is okay. It has a very joyous feel.”