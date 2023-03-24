News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes school’s ‘Royal bench’ to be displayed at the Tower of London during the Coronation

Their design was chosen from more than 1,500 entries from across the UK

By Olga Norford
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:31 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:31 GMT

A bench designed by school pupils in Milton Keynes is to be created and displayed at the Tower of London during the Coronation celebrations in May.

The ‘throne’ bench, has been designed by Year 3 pupils at Loughton School around the theme ‘values for a new era’ and chosen from more than 1,500 entries across the UK.

Taking inspiration from teaching resources developed by charity Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), pupils were invited to think about their hopes for the future, and base their designs on the symbolism of the upcoming Coronation.

The winning design was created by Penny W, Erin W, Navyaa B, Soly K and George F in class HB2 with all members of class HB2 getting the chance to work with global public art producers Wild in Art to bring their bench design to life and installed at the Tower of London.

Leonie Hearne, HB2 class teacher said: “I am so proud of the children and their efforts with the design. It is such an exciting opportunity for them, we can’t wait to meet the artist and see the bench at the Tower of London.”

Ceri Fox, Senior Learning Producer at Historic Royal Palaces, added: “It was fantastic to have such an overwhelming response from schools to our national competition, and to see so many thoughtful and imaginative designs.

"Selecting just 15 winners from so many great submissions was tough, and we are looking forward to welcoming the students and their benches to the Tower of London this summer.”

The students have been invited on a VIP class trip to the Tower of London as a reward for their efforts, where they will see the Crown Jewels, take part in themed activities, and have the opportunity to see their bench in situ.

Just 15 winners were selected by a panel of judges at the Tower of London, from more than 1,500 thoughtful and inspiring bench designs submitted from around the UK.

The bench will be returned to the school after the King’s coronation with the children helping to choose somewhere it can take pride of place.

