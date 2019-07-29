Milton Keynes Scouts head Stateside

Ten young people have headed to West Virginia for three weeks of adventure with 45.000 scouts from across the globe at the World Scout Jamboree.

The group began with a 3am start, and after sightseeing in New York have gone to The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia.

The theme of this jamboree is ‘Unlock A New World’, with participants learning about new cultures from around the world and making friendships with other scouts sharing the same experience.

The youngsters have had 18 months of hard work preparing and fundraising for their adventure, with each of them having to raise £3,645; some of this money helps to support other scouts from deprived countries that cannot afford to pay for the experience.

An MK Scouts spokesman said: “This has been a challenge finding the fundraising ideas that work and organising venues to host these events has caused most of the legwork.

“This experience has trained and provided our young people some vital skills like teamwork, communication and leadership.

“Scouting promotes Skills For Life and we feel that our Young People here in MK really have gained Skills For Life from this experience.”