Milton Keynes Sea Cadets wins National Award

The unit was praised for the large number of boating hours, despite being quite far from the sea, and attaining a rare 100% for it's Unit Review. The trophy will be received at the unit in the coming weeks, date and time to be advised.

The Commanding Office, Lieutenant Joy Tilley of Milton Keynes Unit unit, said: “This is the first time in our history we have received this prestigious award and we are immensely proud to achieve such an accolade! I am immensely proud of our unit and looking forward to another busy year, building on our success from 2022″

“Sea Cadets offers so many opportunities to both adults and young people. It is important to remember that we are an independent charity that relies on volunteers in the local community to help make a positive different to the lives of so many young people in your area. If you think you could help us, please get in touch. Likewise, if you are between the ages of 10 and 18 and are interested in becoming a Sea Cadet, we would love to hear from you.”

Thomas Gray Memorial Trophy with T.S Whaddon Cadets

Milton Keynes Sea Cadets, which is part of national charity Sea Cadets, gives young people a new perspective. We broaden horizons and create possibilities. Working across the UK with 14,000 young people between 10 and 18, we help them see the world with confidence, gained through the challenge of nautical adventure and a Royal Navy ethos. Our aim is to help more young people to see the future that they want – and make that future happen.

The unit parades on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1915-2130hrs, and meets at Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes. Visit: https://tswhaddon.org to find out how you can join.

