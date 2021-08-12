Milton Keynes secondary school celebrates 'excellent' 2021 GCSE results

Year 11 students at Walton High academy are once again celebrating very successful results in both academic and vocational courses.

The school has praised the pupils for adapting quickly to the ever-changing learning environment with excellent

levels of engagement and focusing on their learning with "resilience and maturity."

The academy has praised its students for their hard work

As a result, today saw an excellent set of results, with strong performance maintained in English, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, History, French, Computer Science, Philosophy, Sociology and Performing Arts.

Kelvin Yu from the Walnut Tree campus achieved ten Grade 9 results, while Emma McGinn (Brooklands campus) earned seven Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and two Distinction* grades.

Other students achieving top grades include Nazim Hussain with nine Grade 9s, and a Grade 8, Rhiana Arora with eight Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and one Distinction*, Haider Kazmi with seven Grade 9s and three Grade 8s, Rashin Panthi withseven Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s and a Grade 7, Noura Khamis-Obu, seven Grade 9s, two grade 8s and a Distinction, Tayo Babs-Olugbemi, with seven Grade 9s, a Grade 8 and two Grade 7s), Jemma Tye with six Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and a Distinction* and Ahalya Gunarathnam with six Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and a Grade 7.

The academy's executive principal Michelle Currie said: “Walton High is proud to be a school which provides

diverse and highly personalised academic and vocational opportunities to students in order to facilitate their chosen pathways.

"We are always delighted to celebrate the success of our students as it is a mark to their immense commitment, talent and resilience. These results are testaments to the passion and dedication of the staff here at Walton High.