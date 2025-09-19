Hazeley Academy is currently closed to pupils due to unforeseen circumstances, with reports that legionella has been found in the school's water supply

A Milton Keynes secondary school is currently closed to pupils until next week amid reports of bacteria being found in its water supply.

Hazeley Academy, located on Emperor Drive in the Hazeley area of the city, posted a message on its website saying the academy site ‘is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.’

BBC News has reported the closure is because legionella bacteria has been found in the water supply during a routine test.

Legionella bacteria is known to cause legionellosis, including a pneumonia-type illness called Legionnaires' disease and a mild flu-like illness called Pontiac fever.

The Citizen has approached Hazeley Academy for comment on the closure.

Parents were asked to collect pupils on Wednesday September 17 as a precaution, with the school site currently closed for testing and further investigation.

The academy says it expects to reopen its site to pupils on Tuesday September 23 and has thanked parents for their patience and understanding.

Hazeley Academy was originally opened as a community school by Milton Keynes City Council, and became an independent company in July 2011.

It was designated as a specialist science college in 2008, and currently has more than 1500 pupils on its roll.

