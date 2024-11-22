Shenley Brook End School has been closed today due to the car park being dangerous

A secondary school in Milton Keynes is closed to all pupils today due to a dangerous car park.

The closure follows overnight snowfall in the city, with Shenley Brook End School telling parents in an email seen by the Citizen, that the school is closed today “due to the carpark being dangerous for our 200 staff and Sixth Form students who travel by car.”

The school’s message adds that “we apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your continued support of the school.”

It is the first day during this current cold spell of weather that the school has been closed, and comes prior to the school shutting early to pupils at 1pm on Thursday November 28 for a tutor evening.

A parent told the Citizen: “I'm really disappointed that they would send out communications without thinking about how this would come across to parents.

“The reason to close the school makes no sense, no other employer in Milton Keynes has made that decision given the extremely small amount of snow.”

The Citizen has contacted Shenley Brook End School for a comment.