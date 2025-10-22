Milton Keynes is set to become the UK’s home of robots in public spaces, after the city council was awarded funding to look at how robots can become part of everyday life.

The £775,000 in Government funding will be used to develop RoboPASS, a licensing system designed to safely integrate robots into everyday life.

The funding will be used to help the council look in greater detail at the considerations needed before allowing robotics operations.

Robots from the project could eventually be used to help inspect infrastructure or support environmental services.

Deputy leader of Milton Keynes City Council Lauren Townsend with one of the robots from the project

The city council says it hopes to launch a Smart City Testbed prospectus at the end of the project, which would explain how other robotics companies can launch trials and services in the city.

To deliver RoboPASS the council is partnering with Smart City Consultancy and a national robotics committee featuring 15 bodies and more than 200 experts from 16 different sectors.

Last month a three-day Smart City robotics competition took place at the centre:mk, which showcased robots completing tasks including taking orders from tables at coffee shops, opening doors and picking or packing shopping.

Deputy leader of Milton Keynes City Council Lauren Townsend said: “We’re proud to be leading the way in smart city innovation and this project is a vital step in making robotics a safe and practical part of everyday life.

“By creating a clear framework, we’re unlocking new opportunities to support public services, improve infrastructure and reduce costs.

“At the same time, we’re attracting investment, creating jobs and driving economic growth.”

