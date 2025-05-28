Milton Keynes set to host landmark Tech Week, complete with Dragon's Den-style pitch opportunities

Milton Keynes is to host a special Tech Week to bring together some of the UK’s biggest companies and entrepreneurs with local students.

The event, to be held this September, will be a major celebration of innovation, artificial intelligence, robotics and emerging technologies.

Organised by Milton Keynes City Council, it builds on the success of last year’s Artificial Intelligence Festival which attracted more than 2,000 attendees.

This year, the programme is even bigger, offering a week of hands-on tech experiences, inspiring speakers and opportunities for people to engage with current and future technologies.

The week starts at Bletchley Park, the historic site which also hosted the first-ever Global AI Summit, setting the scene for a city-wide series of events. From AI in everyday life to the future of adult learning, motorsport, robotics and a Dragons’ Den-style pitch event with local investors, Milton Keynes Tech Week 2025 is gearing up to showcase what the future could hold.

Some of the UK’s leading names in tech and innovation will be taking part, such as Red Bull Racing and Technologies, Santander UK, His Majesty's Government Communications Centre (HMGCC) and The Open University. They’ll join exciting new tech businesses and industry experts.

A major part of the week will be the Smart City Robotics Competition, held in centre:MK, where university teams from across Europe will put their robotics and programming skills to the test in real-world challenges such as delivering coffee, assisting in homes, packing goods, and flying drones.

Milton Keynes is one of the fastest-growing cities in the UK, recognised for its unique urban design and thriving tech scene. With an economy worth £13.3 billion+ annually and more than 2,400 tech businesses generating £3.4 billion in GVA (2022), it’s no surprise that one in three local jobs is in the tech sector. The city council’s five-year strategy for tech, smart city innovation, digital, and creative industries launched in 2024 continues to drive growth and reinforce MK’s role as a national leader in the field.

Headline partners include: The Open University, Santander and Cranfield University. Supporting partners include: RedBull Advanced Technologies, British Business Bank, HAYS, Smart City Consultancy, Bletchley Park, HMGCC, and Aiimi.

Cabinet Member for Planning and Placemaking, Cllr Shanika Mahendran said: “Milton Keynes Tech Week 2025 is a celebration of how far we have come as a city and where we’re headed. The week will highlight our reputation as a national centre of excellence for technology and AI while also inspiring the next generation of innovators to shape our future. Whether you’re a student, an entrepreneur, or just curious about what the future holds, there’s something for everyone.”

Professor of Knowledge Technologies at The Open University, Enrico Motta said: "For over a decade, The Open University and MK City Council have been working together to progress innovation in Milton Keynes and I am very pleased that MK Tech Week will provide us with another exciting collaboration opportunity. This promises to be a brilliant event and another great showcase for a city that continues to be at the forefront of innovation."